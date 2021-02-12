Some residents of Sekyere Kumawu have appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo not to appoint the District Chief Executive (DCE), Samuel Addai Agyekum, for a second term.

According to them, if there should be an election for the position, Mr Agyekum would lose because he has woefully failed in the performance of his duties.

A statement released by a group, who identified themselves as New Patriotic Patriotic (NPP) members and citizens of Sekyere Kumawu, headed by Ofosu George, alleged that the NPP secured 78.2% in the 2016 election but his actions and inactions nearly caused the NPP to lose the parliamentary seat to an independent candidate as they struggled to attain 51.1% in the 2020 election.

The group accused him of moving from radio and television stations to attribute all developmental projects to himself.

They claimed he never acknowledged the efforts of the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for the area which in a way ridiculed the MP and the party at large.

They bemoaned the rise in arm robbery in the district which has caused business in the District’s busiest market at Bodomase to decline since traders have shunned it.

“We expected the DCE to show leadership in providing safety as well as protecting lives and property but there are no police patrol units on any of the roads that robbery attacks happen,” the statement noted.

Mr Agyekum, they added, allegedly disrespected the MP in the presence of other regional officials.

These among others are, therefore, reasons they wish to have a new person represent the district.