Irate youth at Effiduase in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region, believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), went wild and vandalised the office of the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mary Boatemaa Marfo last Thursday.

The incident was said to have occurred around 11:40 am, on Thursday, when the youth were jubilating for the victory of the NPP in the presidential race.

It was also said they suddenly invaded the Sekyere East District Assembly and moved straight to the DCE’s office.

Once Madam Marfo, said to be the target of the attack, was not at the post when the youth, numbering about 200, broke into her office, they destroyed items on sight.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that items such as air conditioners, sliding windows, doors, furniture, and television sets were destroyed.

Personnel from the Effiduase District Police Command, who were deployed to the scene, saved the office from further destruction.

Efforts by the Ghanaian Times to get the DCE to comment on the matter did not yield any dividend as there was no response to mobile phone calls.

It was later gathered that the youth accused the DCE of what they described as ‘sabotaging the President’ prior to the December 7, 2020 polls.

They accused her of financially resourcing an independent candidate in what they said was a grand scheme to reduce the President’s votes and further unseat the sitting NPP Member of Parliament (MP), Nana Ayew Afriyie.

It is recalled that the DCE was sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in September 2020, after the emergence of leaked audio in which she reportedly threatened to reduce the votes of the NPP and the MP for the area.

Kwame Adom-Appiah, a lawyer, was nominated as the new DCE but, interestingly, she was later reinstated by Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Sekyere East District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Asare Bediako, confirmed the incident but said no arrest had been made but investigations had commenced to bring the perpetrators to book.

He noted that the district assembly was being protected by the police as business activities there had come to a halt.