An angry family has abandoned its corpse at the residence of the chief’s linguist, Okyeame Kwadwo Brenya at Sekyere-Kwamang in the Ashanti region.

This was after the family refused to pay an amount of GH¢ 170 to perform the necessary rites in order to secure a place in the cemetery for burial.

Okyeame Brenya, who disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, said the incident followed a directive from the chief, Nana Boateng and elders of the land to residents to pay money for a place anytime they are bereaved.

He said the trouble started when the relatives of the deceased protested against the directives from the chief.

The angry family after refusing to follow the directives took the corpse from the burial grounds and dumped it at the residence of Okyeame Brenya.

“As elders of the town, we have agreed that when relatives lose any member of the family, you pay GHC 170 and schnapps in order to secure a place for them at the cemetery so they bury their relatives. But this family has refused to pay and then carried their coffin and dumped it in my house,” he said.

Okyeame Brenya said they have reported the matter to the police as the incident happened on Thursday.

The coffin, he said, is still in front of his house, a situation he described as very worrying.

Asked what chiefs and elders will do before the corpse is buried, Okyeame Brenya said the family, after paying the money to pave way for the burial, would have to perform some rituals in his house because his house has been defied.

Watch video of the corpse in front of the linguist’s house above: