The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo has won the heart of National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.

The National Security Minister is impressed by Mr Dumelo’s retraction and apology after he was captured on video making comments that appear to incite his supporters.

Mr Kan Dapaah who appeared before Parliament on Thursday commended Mr Dumelo, saying he was happy about his U-turn.

“I am similarly happy that an NDC Parliamentary candidate who is reported to have made some discouraging comments, insinuating violence has come out to apologize and has called for a peaceful election.

“If we all do this, we can be assured of a free, fair election,” he said.

Speaking at a political gathering, Mr Dumelo alleged that he was aware his contenders and their supporters were planning to rig the elections.

He has, as a result, advised that persons caught rigging the elections be dealt with.

But, after a wide range of condemnations, the actor-turned-politician took to Twitter to render an unqualified apology to Ghanaians.

