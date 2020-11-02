National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has called on party folks to assault anyone caught rigging the election severely.

According to him, they are aware people want to rig the election but they will be very vigilant and will not watch for such a thing like that to happen.

“We know they want to rig the election but we shall catch them and if we do, we shall beat them,” he said

The great movie star added that most of the time, when things like that happen, they say to themselves let’s give it to God but this time around that will not be the case.

“Anytime we are cheated, we say to ourselves let’s give it to God but this time, that will not happen, we shall give it to them,” he stated.

He was, however, optimistic that the NDC will win all the 34 seats in the Greater Accra Region in the upcoming general election.

Currently, NPP has 21 seats as against NDC’s 13, but Mr Dumelo, addressing party supporters, said all the seats are coming to the NDC.

He was speaking over the weekend when they launched the Mahama centre.

The aim of the centre is to provide social services such as legal advice, financial advice, and business advice to individuals who need them for free.

Listen to Dumelo in the video attached above: