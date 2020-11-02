One of the leading brands of The Multimedia Group Limited, Adom TV, took its rightful spot as the ‘Best Station of the Year’ at the 2020 Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards

The station, which is famous for its Twinovellas; Kumkum Bhagya, Veera and Akan News, walked away with the ultimate award as well as five others at the just ended Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards.

Kids singing competition, Nsoromma, was adjudged the ‘Best Reality Show’ and Emelia Brobbey’s ‘Okukuseku’ also won the Best Talk Show host on television.

Ampofo Adjei receiving his Best Male Anchor award

Maame Kyeraa Diamond, Nana Made in China and Nana Amofo Adjei were recognised as the new faces on TV, female and male categories, and Best Male Anchor on TV respectively.

The Channel Coordinator for Adom TV, Kobbie Eshun, who received the award, thanked Konamah’s Entertainment for organising such a credible award scheme.

Ampofo Adjei receiving an award on behalf of Adom TV

He also admonished viewers to stay loyal to the brands to maintain the first position slot.