The wife of Member of Parliament aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, Miss Gee, has been spotted talking to older women in the constituency ahead of the December 7 polls.

According to her, she felt fortunate after she was given the honour to have a conversation with mothers and sisters who are willing to see massive development in the constituency if the National Democratic Congress is elected.

She wrote on her Instagram page: I had a pleasant opportunity to interact with Ayawaso West Wuogon women’s wing in my native language 💪🏾🙏🏽..

In the video, the mother of one can be heard thanking the mothers for taking time off their busy schedules to make it to the political programme.

She spoke to them in her local dialect and asked them to avoid acts that could ignite disagreements between them and supporters of other political parties.

I want to thank you all… I want us to unite and we should forgo any fight … We should strive hard through hard work and prayer to help us to win. God should bless you all, she said.

Watch the video below: