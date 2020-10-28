Highlife artiste, Joey B’s performance at a mini-concert in Kumasi got fans hyper as they showcase their moves on the dance floor.

Among the many who enjoyed his electrifying performance was an elderly woman who jumped in front of the artiste to grind him.

She lowered her backside into the inner thighs of Joey B, who was definitely engulfed in her actions.

The brief grinding gingered the artiste and he intensified his performance.

ALSO

Joey B, together with other artistes and actresses, stormed Kumasi to shoot scenes for Lil Win’s upcoming series ‘Cocoa Season’.

It was after the shooting that he decided to bless the masses, who had gathered to watch the shooting, with his music.

Watch video below: