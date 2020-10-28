Gospel singer, Joe Mettle, has exposed a social media user with the handle, Minister Joe Mettle, who is using his name to beg for money from his fans.

In a new post, Mr Mettle shared a screenshot of the ‘fake’ page and indicated that he is not associated with it in any way.

The screenshot, as sighted in Mr Mettle’s post, has a message that is virtually begging unsuspecting fans to donate money to be given to a supposed orphanage.

But in a video accompanying the screenshot, Mr Mettle explained that he never uses the title ‘minister’ to address himself and does not use the title on any of his social media pages.

READ ALSO:

Mr Mettle further indicated that he was not going to solicit funds in such a manner if ever there was the need to do so.

The gospel minister, thus, urged his fans to ignore all such requests by the said page.

“Something just came to our attention about someone using my name falsely and asking people for money, especially online, using Minister Joe Mettle.

“I never use minister on any of my pages. It’s always as Joe Mettle and in most of the cases, the pages are verified. If anything at all, I will not ask for support in that manner, asking people in comments, and asking people to donate. No please. It is a scam so please be advised. Don’t send any money to anyone. The last one I saw was like a Nigerian number asking people for money. It’s not true so please don’t fall for it.”