Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has opened up on a mechanism that has kept the fire burning as far as his musical career is concerned.

The singer has, on several occasions, spoken about himself and his career but fallen short of highlighting the foundations that have kept him going.

In his line of work, the multiple-award winner has detailed how he settled for this genre of music.

In a yet-to-be-aired interview on EVibes, he revealed a routine by his grandmother and friends who gather every week and sing hymns while counting monies saved is one of his foremost inspirations as a musician.

Joe Mettle laid this and other details bare in the upcoming episode hosted by Becky.

