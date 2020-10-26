Gospel singer, Joe Mettle, has advised the youth to refrain from political activities that would go a long way to affect the country ahead of the December 7 elections.

According to him, it is better to hold the peace than allow themselves to be used by some politicians who are self-centered and only think about themselves.

Don’t allow anyone push you into something they won’t do. If they ask you to do it, tell them to join you, he said plainly.

Additionally, the ‘Bo No Ni’ hitmaker said he couldn’t fathom why someone would want to cause confusion when they can’t do it themselves.

He explained that Ghanaians have only one home and if we destroy it, we won’t have anywhere to go. If anyone says anything that will cause confusion you can report them.

The gospel minister said he is organising a seven-day prayer service, ‘Sing Over Ghana’, on November 7, 2020, to ward off any evil set to create confusion on the election day.

“I wanna organise a prayer and worship service for the election. We call it ‘Sing over Ghana.’ It’s gonna be back to back performances and prayer for different sets of audiences at ICGC Open Heavens Temple, Adjiringanor,” he said.