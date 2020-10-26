A young Nigerian man, Roland, who was shot at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20th, reportedly stole from one of the nurses who had been attending to him for four days.

Roland, who was reportedly treated for free at the hospital, and even had his transportation secured, did not reciprocate the good deeds of the hospital.

The young man, who has been rendered partially immobile from the gunshot wound, allegedly stole the phone and put it in his underwear, but he was caught and recorded.

One of the hospital staff, who recorded him, expressed his disappointment considering how the said nurse had cultivated a personal friendship with him.

Roland, during the exposé, sat in shame, covering his face from being captured in the video.

Watch the video below: