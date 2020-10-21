Following a massacre that took place at Lekki in Nigeria on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, many global stars have taken to the popular digital platform, Twitter to express their utmost concern.

International icons such as Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Gabrielle Union and Beyonce among others have called on the Nigerian government to listen to the woes of the people against police brutality happening in the country.

According to Rihanna, I can’t bear to see this torture and brutalisation that is continuing to affect nations across our planet! It’s such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by!

My heart is broken for Nigeria man! it is unbearable to watch! Im so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s right!

Nicki Minaj encouraged the youth not to give up the fight because their voices were being heard.

She tweeted: Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard.

Musician ‘Chance The Rapper’ also urged world leaders to focus on what is happening in Nigeria.

He wrote: There is a massacre happening in Lekki. Firing squads mass murdering young people in Nigeria. The world needs to engage #endSARS

Queen Beyonce also said she was broken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria.

Her message made it clear that she had been working on partnerships with youth organisations to support those protesting for a change by providing emergency healthcare, food and shelter.

American actress, voice artiste, activist, and author, Gabrielle Union, urged everyone to add their voice to amplify what is happening in Nigeria.

Top producer, DJ Khaled, was dumbfounded, hence posted a photo and asked the world to pray for Nigeria as they fight for their rights.

American politician, diplomat, lawyer, writer, and public speaker, Hillary Clinton didnt opt out in the voice against the government of Nigeria.

She called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop killing the protesters.

British singer, rapper and songwriter, Stefflon Don, sent her prayers down to the protesters and asked them to stay safe.

Rapper Diddy supported the cause with the hashtag #EndSARS.

He retweeted messages from other celebrities who condemned the attacks.

Rapper Meek Mill threw more light by sharing the hashtag on his Instagram page.

Again, ‘2 Chainz’ posted a Nigerian flag to signify his undying support against police brutality in Nigeria. He attached a praying emoji to depict his mood.

Boris Kodjoe tweeted at Nigeria’s President Buhari and told him about how the world was watching the horrific images of police and military brutalising citizens in the country.