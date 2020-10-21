A woman, believed to be in her 40s, Madam Rose Adade, has been found in a pool of blood in her own residence at Mehame Nkwanta in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo region.

Madam Adade was left unconscious after an unknown assailant inflicted cutlass wounds on her head last Monday night.

The crime was ruled out as a ‘bloody robbery’ since no item in the residence was taken after inspection by the victim’s husband.

Madam Rose Adade

The victim’s husband, who was shaken and cried uncontrollably, said he could not understand the motive behind his wife’s attack.

“I am shocked to find my wife in this state. I have no idea why some persons would do this without taking anything from her. I’m very shocked by this development and we call on the police to find those who did this to my wife and deal with them drastically,” he said.

With the help of some neighbours, Madam Adade was transferred to the Goaso Government Hospital where she is currently admitted and receiving medical attention.

The development has put residents in a state of shock despite police investigations underway.

