Actress/TV show host, Benedicta Gafah, is heartbroken over the death of her beloved friend.

Miss Gafah has taken to social media to mourn the death of the friend she identifies as Maame Esi.

She described the deceased as a friend-turned-sister with whom she took many life decisions.

Revealing they have been friends for the past eight years, she penned an emotional tribute in her honour.

ALSO READ:

She went on to acknowledge the deceased for her loyalty, patience and selflessness, stating her kind was rare.