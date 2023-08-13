Benedicta Gafah, a well-known Ghanaian actress, brought joy to her fans through a light-hearted video she shared on her TikTok page.

The video showcased the actress enjoying a delightful ride on a tricycle, commonly referred to as a “pragya” in local terms.

Radiating confidence in her simple and casual attire, Benedicta Gafah showcased her carefree spirit as she hopped onto the tricycle. The actress exhibited her playful side as she attempted to maneuver the vehicle.

The brief yet spirited clip quickly gained momentum, capturing the attention of her followers. Benedicta Gafah’s infectious laughter and spirited demeanor left her fans admiring her joyful approach to the tricycle ride.

The video garnered a slew of positive reactions from her followers, who expressed their delight and amusement in the comments section.

In a humorous touch, Benedicta Gafah playfully captioned the video with the words, “My new Bentley.”