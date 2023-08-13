A young girl in the midst of taking her BECE exams managed to capture the attention of none other than the renowned king of street quizzes.

What makes her stand out is not just her impressive fluency, but also her unyielding confidence in achieving exceptional results.

Reflecting on her family’s values, she confidently states, “As my sister mentioned earlier, failure isn’t in our family’s vocabulary. I’m fully expecting to secure 9 ones.”

However, what truly sets her apart is her distinctive way of responding with “Affirmative” instead of a simple “yes” to each question posed.

The video capturing this remarkable encounter has rapidly gained momentum on the internet, leaving viewers not only amazed but also deeply motivated by her display of determination and self-assuredness.

