Beautiful Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has sparked marriage rumours with the latest photos on social media.

In the photos, Miss Gafah posed as a bride in a colourful yellow and blue corseted kente dress.

She was captured in a dressing room all glammed up in her outfit, a curled medium-length hair and make-up which gave final touches to her look.

Credit: Benedicta Gafah Instagram.

The actress was blushing and laughing as she held her white-and-blue bridal fan and posed for the camera.

She took to her Instagram page to share the adorable photos which have been greeted with mixed reactions.

Credit: Benedicta Gafah Instagram

Despite the absence of her groom, fans and followers congratulated her while others who are eager to satisfy their curiosity also asked about her husband.

Some fans, however, think the supposed marriage is either a movie or an advert.