A Toyota Camry that fell into the Alajo Drain has been removed.

The car with number plate DV161L, according to residents, fell into the drain when the driver was reversing.

It piqued the interest of locals, with many wondering how the car could be removed from the drain.

Attempts to remove the car were futile because a towing vehicle hired to do so could not, due to its size.

It took another towing car to remove the car from the drain amidst applause from the onlookers.

Some of the onlookers told Rainbow Radio that there were two occupants, a male and a female with the latter driving.

They however managed to jump out of the car before it fell into the drain.

Reports suggest that after the car was removed from the drain, some onlookers took the car’s registration number with the hope of staking it in a lottery.

