A truck carrying tomatoes has overturned at the Alajo intersection of the Circle-Nsawam road.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, resulted in heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch.

Reports indicate the truck emptied about 60 boxes of tomatoes onto the road and blocked two lanes; one each on both sides of the road.

The driver of the truck, which was from Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region heading towards Makola, is said to have failed its brake.

The truck crashed into about four cars ahead of it.

The Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, following the incident, rushed to control traffic flow as eyewitnesses and occupants of the truck salvage the tomatoes from the road.