Wife of murdered Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Hayford, has broken her silence after his passing.

Speaking after successfully filing her nomination for the vacant parliamentary candidate seat, Ophelia Hayford thanked the national, regional and constituency leaders for having faith in her.

The widow described the faith, prayers and optimism her constituents have in her as the pillars that comfort her in such trying times.

“You have made me wipe my tears because I know I have courageous people supporting me. It gives me hope that Ekow Quansah Hayford’s work will not remain uncompleted,” she said.

Madam Hayford assured she will see to it that her husband’s legacy will still live on because she will not only replace him but follow his footsteps.

