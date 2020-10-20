A prophet by the name Kwabena Tawiah has claimed that young Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, will become Ghana’s first female president.

He said if there ever would be a female president of Ghana, it would be Maame Serwaa.

He was speaking in an interview where he sounded so sure and convinced of his prophecy.

Prophet Tawiah went on to tell the host of the interview to mark the date of his prophecy and when it will come to pass.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, Maame Serwaa has never spoken on having such an ambition, as she is focused on pursuing her acting career.

She was in the news for being featured in a BBC news item. In the interview, she spoke about her plans for the future and how her career all came about and did not mention politics.

Watch video below: