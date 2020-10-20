Ghanaian actor, Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has shared a rare photo of his girlfriend on social media.

The photo of the adorable lady, which has taken many by surprise, was the actor’s own way of preaching peace in the build-up to the December polls.

He took to his Instagram page to show off the lady who rocked a nice white outfit with her gold choker necklace.

Posting the photo which saw the lady beam with smiles, Wayoosi penned an all-important message to Ghanaians.

We Need Peace In Our Coming Election, How Would I Lost This Beautiful Lady And My Family All Because Of Politics. 👆🏽Stand For Peace.

Watch the photo below: