Four years ago, Ghanaians prayed for the life of actor Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, following reports of kidney failure.

Wayoosi, who hitherto bragged about how he consumed eight bottles of liquor per day, slowly got ‘drunk’ in coma, while he was awaiting dialysis.

Recounting how he survived, the actor said, he woke up from a ‘coma’ in the hospital to see former hiplife artiste now turned pastor, Lord Kenya praying for him

Wayoosi in his kidney failure days

The prayers of his colleagues and Ghanaians spared him the trauma of dialysis: His kidney started performing normally.

Wayoosi, who claims to have learnt his bitter lesson, has promised not to drink alcohol or eat meat again.

His vegetarian lifestyle has paid off as he looks healthier than he used to be, slimmer and full of life.

The actor is back to his normal activities; partying, shooting movies and making money, and some latest photos he posted confirm that fact.

Check out photos below: