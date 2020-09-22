Ghanaian actor, Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has revealed why he won’t campaign for any political party.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, Wayoosi said no family member has ever affiliated himself to any political party.

He believes the respect people have for those who publicly announce their political affiliations declines afterwards.

The actor, who has starred in many Kumawood movies, posited that not even the influence of Agya Koo-who he respects a lot- can make him rescind his decision.

He said that other celebrities, who are publicly joining political parties in the country, won’t force him to do the same.

Wayoosi pointed out how important it was for him to protect the respect that people have for him.

He recounted how a prominent man started hiding from him some years ago after he publicly declared his support for Asante Kotoko Football Club.

From this experience, Wayoosi has vowed not to support any political party in the country publicly.

He said he likes all the political figures in Ghana—and who he supports will remain a secret.