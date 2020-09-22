Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has shared a photo of his son, the fourth child named after him, Sonnie Badu Jnr.

The boy has grown very fast since the news went viral nearly a year ago that Sonnie Badu’s wife had given birth to their fourth child on November 25, 2019.

Junior is all grown in the photo and is seen twinning with his father as they wear similar outfits.

READ ALSO:

The father rightly described him as his twin in the caption and covered the boy’s face with an emoji.

Fans have reacted to the photo and are full of praise for the gospel musician.