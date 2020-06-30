Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, has shared an adorable video of his little daughter, Lala Badu.

In the video, the adorable four-year-old Lala Badu is seen cleaning her room like an adult without any supervision from her dad.

Lala is seen using a vacuum cleaner to clean her room while her surprised father, Sonnie Badu, films the video of her adorable behaviour.

She also arranges things properly in her room.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Sonnie Badu wrote: “So madam is impressing me. At four she knows how to tidy her room. And oh she wants her own YouTube channel.”

The lovely video has several of Sonnie Badu’s fans gushing about how sweet Lala is and commended her for her hard work.

Watch video below: