Ghanaian-UK based gospel musician and founder of RockHill Church, Sonnie Badu, has taken fans back to his days without dreadlocks in a new photo.

Sonnie Badu shared the photo, counting his blessings while remembering the Lord’s goodness of how far he has brought him in life.

The photo captured the young preacher at the time in a low cut hairstyle and a little beard and moustache believed to be a moment from a ministration.

He posted the story with the caption:

“It’s has been a very long journey. I am still not there yet, however we are making progress, the road has been rough and muddy but the vision is still in progress. I call it #VIM. my name is BADU.

Watch the photo below: