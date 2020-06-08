The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has acquired 10 sets of referee communication gadgets for the Ghana Premier League.

The equipment, manufactured by French outfit, Vokkero, was delivered to the General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo at the GFA Headquarters in Accra on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

This is a boost for Ghanaian referees who officiate in the Premier League as these gadgets are expected to aid effective communication during games in the Ghanaian top flight.

The communication gadgets will be used by all four match officials on match days across the nine League centres for effective communication.

Vokerro is a leader in radio communication systems for mobile teams for professionals.

Referees in the top flight officiated the first fifteen games of the season without the communication gadgets and this will be welcoming news for officiating officials.

The Premier League and other products of the Ghana Football Association are currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.