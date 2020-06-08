Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu is appealing to delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to renew his mandate.

The MP who doubles as the Western North Regional Minister said he has an unfinished business in the constituency.

Hon. Aboagye Gyedu is facing stiff competition from former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng.

To prove he is serious, the former BOST boss said has undertaken various development projects in the constituency including donations to the police and the Bibiani Government Hospital.

Alfred Obeng Boateng has also launched a job enhancement programme to give skills training to the youth, winning the hearts of NPP delegates in the country.

But, Hon. Aboagye Gyedu on Asempa FM’S Ekosii Sen programme Monday said all the freebies from his opponent was meant to win the hearts of delegates and nothing else.

He, noted that the grassroots of the party was not easily swayed by monies being thrown at them just for position.

“Silver and gold have I none but the delegates and people of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai know I have worked hard to be given another term,” he stated.

Having nurtured the constituency and snatching the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Western North Regional Minister said he “needs four more to do more”.

“As an NP and now Regional Minister, I have lobbied for a lot of projects and if given the nod, I will do more,” he added.

As the NPP prepares for its parliamentary primaries on June 20, 2020, Hon. Aboagye Gyedu appealed to party delegates to reward his hard work.