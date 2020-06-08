The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the suspension of the upcoming primaries in the Dormaa Central, Kwadaso and the Krachi West constituencies.

According to the party, the suspension had become necessary to allow it to buy time in sorting out issues with the Dormaa Central and Kwadaso constituencies’ registers.

“There are issues with the album that we are still addressing and we have not finished resolving so on June 20, the stated constituencies will not be part of it,” he said.

The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, speaking at a press conference on Monday, explained the Krachi West suspension was also because it had a single candidate.

“Krachi West constituency has only one candidate that has filed, and the person is also going through the process that sole candidates are supposed to follow, in consultation with the National Vetting Committee,” he clarified.

Mr Boadu further warned vote-buying in any form will not be tolerated, adding that all campaigns must cease by 1:am on June 19.

The primaries were originally scheduled for April 25, 2020, but were postponed due to the ban on public gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the NPP, following President Nana Akufo-Addo‘s decision to ease the restriction in a nation’s address on May 31, 2020, has set June 20 as the new date.