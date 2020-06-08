Head pastor of the Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has disclosed that he used to be a notorious gang leader.

According to him, his past lifestyle has helped shape him to be a better person now.

“Growing up for me was very rough, I was born in Tesano. I grew up in Fadama and Abeka. There has been a rough patch for me during adolescence because I joined gangs. You can see it in my flair; that belligerence, possibly that’s where it’s coming from,” Prophet Oduro said in an interview on Citi TV.

As notorious as he was, being a man of God was never part of his dreams and aspirations in life.

“We had a rough kind of lifestyle. I have been a heavy driver, smoker and went into rap music. If someone has said I will become a pastor, I never would have believed it,” he said.

Prophet Oduro believed God made him go through rough times for him to understand the kingdom work.

His encounter with God, the ‘aggressive preacher’ stated was through a near-death experience, and it had redirected his course in life.

Since that experience, Prophet Oduro said he vowed to serve God with his aggressiveness to win more souls for Christ.