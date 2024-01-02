Senior pastor of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has cautioned congregants against anticipated gimmicky prophecies on New Year’s Eve.

Addressing the congregation, Prophet Oduro expressed concerns about the increase in prophecies on the night of December 31st, cautioning against the notion that divine messages are exclusive to that specific date.

The outspoken critic of misconduct within the church reiterated that God communicates continuously and not solely on special occasions.

“Tonight, there will be so many interesting gimmicks in the name of prophecies. Nobody is saying there are no prophecies. God is speaking all the time. The bible said, ‘once God has spoken and twice we have heard, that dominion, power and salvation belongs to God. Nobody is saying God doesn’t speak but you can’t wait and tell me God only speaks on 31st nights.

“God is speaking all the time, God is speaking in the morning, in the night, in the evening, in Easter, in Ramadan, in Spring, autumn, summer, winter. God is speaking all the time but we can’t hear because we are too busy. So interestingly, tonight, there are going to be many gimmicks in the name of prophecies.”

He further cautioned that “gimmicks, fraudsters, imposters and criminals” have now taken cover in clerical suit, hence Christians must beware.

According to him, it is due to such miscreants that the Ghana Police Service have been forced to issue directives to curb the works of the spirit.

“Let the word of God prevail. If we are matured, wise enough and carried ourselves well as the church should, the Ghana Police Service will not wake up and write to the church, telling us be careful you don’t prophesy to somebody and say you will die. Make sure you don’t do that because we are on the lookout and standby and will take ABC to court.

“If the church is really positioned as it should be with a voice, the police has no right to write to them telling them that but because we have a lot of absurdity in us and among us, this gives the Police the audacity to come and regulate what God says in church.