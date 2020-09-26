Founder and Leader of the Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, has warmed hearts with photos of her adorable wife.

The photos were a collage to celebrate their 21st marriage anniversary.

They were spotted all loved up in different locations. In two of the images, they were seen passionately kissing.

The photos spotted his wife, a fair lady he identified as Lady Pastor Oduro with a down cut.

The outspoken man of God splashed the photos on his Instagram page coupled with a heartfelt message to God.

Following the post, many have taken to the comment section to wish them well.

Watch the photos below: