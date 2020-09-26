Veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, was recently at singer Davido’s mansion in Lagos and the two superstars got to spend time together.

From indications, one of Davido’s staff members was celebrating his birthday and the individual seemed to be affiliated to the movie icon.

An excited Davido took to his Instagram channel to share the news that Mr Ibu was presently chilling in his mansion.

One of the pictures captured Mr Ibu joining the celebrant and some other DMW crew members for a quick photo.

A different slide captured Davido and Mr Ibu side by side.

