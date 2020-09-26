Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has posed a thought-provoking question to the party’s running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The NDC Stalwart has quizzed if the latter is more important than the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings.

His comment comes on the back of the NDC’s flagbearer, John Mahama’s, revelation that his running mate was a victim of the anomalies in the just-released provisional register.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, September 24, 2020, Mr Mahama noted the running mate’s voter ID number was duplicated.

According to him, this validates their concerns raised during the compilation of the voters’ register which he accuses the Electoral Commission turned a blind eye to.

Though it is not clear if former President Rawlings has suffered the same fate, Mr Anyidoho, taking to Twitter, described the comment as funny.

“I laugh when I hear that the Running Mate of the Umbrella says her Voter ID was duplicated: Is she more important than the FOUNDER of the NDC?” his post backed by a laughter emoji read.

