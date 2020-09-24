Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDC), John Mahama, has revealed that his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is a victim of the anomalies in the just-released provisional register.

The development adds to the tall list of irregularities that the NDC cited to be plaguing the newly compiled electoral roll.

He made these comments at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

According to him, this validates their concerns raised during the compilation of the voters’ register which he accuses the Electoral Commission turned a blind eye to.

“This matter is of grave concern and at the heart of the credibility of the upcoming December 7 elections and threatens our democracy,” he said.

Addressing the press Thursday, he explained that Prof Opoku-Agyemang, upon her visit to her voters’ register exhibition centre in the Central Region, realised that her identification number had been duplicated in the album.

According to him, Prof Opoku-Agyemang, following the incident, had to “send her card to the district office to go and sort it out. So she had to drive from Komenda to Elmina where the district office of the EC is. At Elmina, they took the old card, destroyed it and replaced it with a new one.”

Former President Mahama was of the view that this error is widespread and not limited to Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem where his running mate is a constituent.

He said the status of other affected applicants may not afford them the luxury to visit the district offices of the Commission for rectification which may subsequently result in disenfranchisement.