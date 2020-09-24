The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice it will not accept the results of the December polls if the Electoral Commission (EC) does not resolve all anomalies in the ongoing voter exhibition exercise.

Flagbearer of the party, Former President John Mahama, said they will not sit aloof and watch the EC usurp the people’s mandate in the December 7 poll. He said the NDC will not accept the results of a flawed election.

“This is a very critical election; an election of destiny for the future of our children,” he stressed.

Mr Mahama made the comment at a press conference on some alleged inconsistencies in the voters’ register at the NDC headquarters in Accra, Thursday.

ALSO READ:

Mr Mahama, who suspended his tour of the Bono region due to the irregularities in the electoral roll, said the conduct of the EC is worrying.

“We will certainly not look on and allow the EC whether by ill-intent or sheer incompetence to usurp the people’s powers in the December 7 polls,” he opined.

Mr Mahama said the NDC is acting with “patriotic zeal to preserve the peace and stability of our beloved nation Ghana.”

As a matter of urgency, Mr Mahama called on the EC, led by Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, to do the exhibition again for the true will of the people to triumph.

“The EC must take immediate steps and rectify and sanitise the register and re-exhibit it for voters to verify their particulars in the voters register before it is finalised,” he added.