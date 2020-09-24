Adomonline.com can confirm that mother to former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings, madam Vitoria Agbotui, has died.

Our sources at Lashibi Funeral Home in Accra where the centenarian’s body is currently being prepared for the morgue say she died at home.

The sources say the former President is currently at the Lashibi Funeral Home, seeing to ongoing arrangements to deposit his mother’s body.

Madam Victoria Agbotui who was born on September 9, 1919, recently celebrated her 101th birthday.

The former President’s family is yet to make an official statement regarding their kin’s passing.

More soon…