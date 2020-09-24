Though many men would never agree to wash their girlfriend or wife’s undies, presenter Kleff Maxwell Justice, popularly known as KMJ, says he sees nothing wrong with it.

Querying Ghanaian men on why many of them would not do such a thing, the presenter said he sees nothing wrong with it.

According to him, as long as women are permitted to wash those of their lovers, it would only be apt if men return the gesture politely.

He registered his assertion in a tweet saying:

But seriously, if my woman washes my underwear, what's the big deal washing hers? I don't think there's anything wrong with that. Naa.



My opinion! — KMJ (@KMJonAIR) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, some of his fans reacted to this post with many of them giving him a thumbs-up except one user, @McMoines, who said it had spiritual implications.

He advised KMJ:

Read reactions below: