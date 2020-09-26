National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant for the Cape Coast North Constituency, Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, has finally received his voters’ ID card from the regional office of the Electoral Commission (EC) but has rejected it.

According to the constituency secretary of the party, Simon Gyekye, the candidate on the face of the record still stands disqualified and until the earlier information about him is deleted and a fresh registration is allowed, they won’t be satisfied.

“We are asking them to go into their system and whatever negative information they have put with regards to our candidate, in the register, that information should be removed so that when we take the card we know that the card does not have any negative record of it in their system,” he said.

The constituency secretary disclosed that supporters of the party have no plans of leaving the regional office of the EC and neither is any EC official until their request is acknowledged threatening that, “until we leave they are not leaving here, we are very vigilant.”

He mentioned that the only option available is a “fresh registration or EC takes away any negative information on the old card.”

The Parliamentary aspirant for the Cape Coast North Constituency, on Thursday with some supporters of the party besieged the regional office of the EC.

This follows the refusal of the regional office to hand over his card despite a ruling by an Accra High Court on Tuesday.

Dr Nyarku, who had reported for his card, was left disappointed after he was told that the EC Head Office in Accra was yet to issue an order for its release.