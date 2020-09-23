The intimacy between Shatta Wale and Efia Odo has transcended beyond closed doors as the duo have released a new video snippet to the surprise of their fans on social media.

The short explicit video has Shatta Wale and the model in an intimate position where he is captured kissing her neck as she sits on his laps.

In another angle of the ‘Bad Man’ visuals, they were seen having a romantic bubble bath.

Fans, who have since watched the video, took to the comment section to air their views with most of them saying Shatta Wale is dating Efia Odo.

But Efia Odo has, on many occasions, denied the fact that they are dating.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, she cleared the air on rumours that she has had orgy with some stars including Shatta Wale and rapper Kwesi Arthur.

Watch the video below: