The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] will announce a new a technical director by this week.

The department has been vacant since the exit of Francis Oti Akenteng in March this year after a decade of service.

Six candidates were shortlisted for the job. They include three local coaches and three expatriate coaches.

According to the Communications Director for the GFA, Henry Asante Twum, the new technical director will be named by the close of this week.

“The process for selecting a technical director is over,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I am confident the new technical director will be announced by close of this week.

“We have done a good job for Ghanaians and we implore them to appreciate and accept the work we have done in the appointment of a new technical director,” he added.