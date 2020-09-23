Self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay, has exposed a top rival who attempted to pay her for a planned ‘beef’.

The said artiste, she disclosed, is one who has been throwing jabs at her “left and right” in recent times, yet she has never responded to any.

In a twitter post revealing the information, Wendy Shay said after the artiste missed the opportunity of using her for clout chasing, she has now eaten humble pie and is approaching her.

The ‘Haters in Tears’ composer said she made it the hard way and will not help any artiste skip some steps of the success ladder.

“Work hard and stop fooling,” was the punchline Queen Shay gave before dropping her microphone.