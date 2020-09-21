GHOne TV’s Nana Aba Anamoah has released photos of Barbara Kayi, the wife of Peace FM’s Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Sunday, September 20, 2020, marked the birthday of the beautiful wife of the Kokrokoo morning show host. In celebration of Mrs Kayi’s birthday, Miss Anamoah, who is a friend to her decided to splash her beauty on social media.

In the photos, Mrs Kayi shows she is not only a beautiful woman but a very stylish one too.

The first of the three photos has Mrs Kayi wearing a black spaghetti top tucked into a pair of blue jeans with a black hat to match. Wearing a green petticoat on top, she stands beside a fine-looking car in her pair of high-heeled shoes.

The second photo has her dressed in the same outfit but she sits down in the car this time.

In the last of the photos, Mrs Kayi rocks a red t-shirt with white designs in front of it over another pair of jeans and matches her looks.

Sitting on a tall bar chair, Mrs Kayi holds a wine glass as if she is toasting to her new age and future.

Sharing the photos, Miss Anamoah expressed love for Mrs kayi and prayed for God to bless her. “Happy birthday to my dearest @rajkayi a.k.a Mrs Chairman General. I love you so much. God bless and keep you safe ❤️.”

Mrs Kayi (Nee Kusi Ampofo) and Mr Kayi got married in 2004 when she was a student of Central University College. She and her husband have been blessed with three children, one boy and two girls.

The birthday of Mrs Kayi comes exactly three months after her husband marked his 50th birthday.

Yen.com.gh