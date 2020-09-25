Actress and video vixen, Rosemond Alade Brown, known widely as Akuapem Poloo, has stunned social media users with her latest videos.

She has shockingly revealed she got married in a private ceremony at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

She looked all glamoured up for the event and donned a white wedding gown and surrounded by her beautiful bridesmaids.

Though some think it is a genuine event, others have opined it is just an advertisement upon sighting the videos on her Instagram page.

They have argued there is noway Poloo will wear such a simple dress for her big day and also in cornrow braids.

However, posting the videos, she apologised to her fans for not extending invitations coupled with a message to netizens.

Watch the video below: