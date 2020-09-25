Following several reports and attempts by the government to make Agribusiness in Ghana attractive, Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen team has helped in realising one of such dreams.

The host of the show, Philip Osei Bonsu, threw light on the plight of Richard Essenyi after he sent a text message and pleaded for support while recounting how he lost his savings towards the project to armed robbers.

As a graduate of Radford University, he managed to save money from his student loan fund to purchase two plots of land at Gomoa Ojobi for his piggery farm but he now intends to add poultry and fishing.

With an expected budget of GH¢¢ 31,000.00 to realise the dream, the team, through its listeners, has so far raised GH¢ 11,000.00.

They include donations from Deputy Agric Minister, George Oduro, who gave GH¢ 5,000.00 and New Juaben New Patriotic Party Constituency Chairman, Kwadwo Boateng, who offered GH¢ 2,000.00.

Support also came from Philip Osei Bonsu widely known as OB and Adom TV’s Omanhene Kwabena Asante. The package was presented to him on Wednesday.

Mr Essenyi, who was blown away by the kind gesture, has registered the business name as ROBOM which comprises his name, Richard, OB and Omanhene respectively.

Again, Dr Richard Kwame Acheampong of Financial Literacy has pledged to make Mr Essenyi an international brand through his offer of free business advisories.

Mr Essenyi pledged to be accountable to his donors, stating that he will update them on the progress of the business every step of the way.

Donations of any kind can be sent to his Mobile Money number 0243 395594 or brought to the studios of Asempa FM.