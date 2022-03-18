Ghanaian preacher and the founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Oduro, has posthumously eulogized songstress Ebony Reigns.

The prophet opined the late Ebony Reigns was destined to do well, but for an accident that claimed her life when she was at the peak of her career.

To him, her melodious voice was a blessing; one that even many gospel artistes do not have.

“Ebony Reigns was also gifted. Ebony’s voice is far better than many gospel musicians. You can’t take that away from her. She was a wondeful musician,” he said.

Prophet Oduro made the statement while making a case for continuous praises unto God at the just ended International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYes).

According to him, though some artistes do not have the best voice, they try their possible best to render praises to God, and he called on others to emulate that.

He further attributed divorce, setbacks and negativities prevailing in the lives of others to their failure to use their voices for a divine purpose.



