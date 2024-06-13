Head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has strongly criticized clergy members who publicly prayed for Vice President Bawumia with the intention of supporting his bid for the presidency.

In a passionate sermon, Prophet Oduro rebuked these clergy for what he described as compromising their integrity and neutrality.

During his sermon, Prophet Oduro expressed shock at witnessing clergy praying for Vice President Bawumia to ascend to the presidency, labeling it as an unacceptable practice.

He emphasized that clergy should not sell their grace or compromise their duty to remain impartial representatives of God.

According to him, clergy have the responsibility to advise and admonish politicians but should refrain from openly endorsing or praying for specific candidates.

Prophet Oduro questioned whether financial incentives influenced their actions.

He asserted his own neutrality, stating that it allows him to boldly scrutinize the actions of politicians without bias.

He stressed that God will judge politicians based on their actions and condemned the act of blessing one politician over another as nonsensical and contrary to the principles of God.