Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has dismissed allegations that he played a role in sabotaging Shatta Wale’s recent concert at the University of Ghana, Legon, labeling the accusations as “ridiculous.”

The claims emerged following the cancellation of Shatta Wale’s event, leading to speculations of Stonebwoy’s involvement in the setback.

Addressing the issue, Stonebwoy expressed his astonishment at the accusations, likening them to waking up to being falsely accused of having extraordinary powers.

In an interview on Asaase Radio monitored by Adomonline.com, he stated that even if he had such influence, he would not misuse it in this manner.

Stonebwoy firmly denied any involvement in the incident, remarking that he merely stuck to his schedule of performing at his own event and leaving the scene.

The reigning Artiste of the Year reminded that he had no role in influencing any decisions regarding Shatta Wale’s concert as he is neither the organizer nor the dean responsible for the cancellation.

Despite clear statements from all parties involved clarifying the truth, Stonebwoy noted with disappointment that those who accused him have yet to apologize.

He lamented that while some play the victim, it is his reputation that has been unfairly tarnished.

However Stonebwoy said it is not surprising, as the source of the accusation is none other than his arch rival, Shatta.